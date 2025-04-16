Knicks Star Josh Hart Reacts to Pistons Ticket Crackdown
Josh Hart knows New York Knicks fans "heart" their team. That has made recent developments on the NBA postseason ticket market rather amusing to him.
The Knicks are set to face the Detroit Pistons in the opening round of the 2025 Eastern Conference playoffs, which tip off this weekend. Detroit already appears to be playing defense, albeit with a focus on the stands rather than the hardwood.
Those attempting to purchase tickets to the third, fourth, and (if necessary) sixth games of the series at Little Caesars Arena on Ticketmaster are informed that their orders will be canceled if their billing address resides beyond a certain regional area (namely Michigan and "certain parts" of nearby states Indiana and Ohio, as well as Ontario, Canada). Despite the metropolitan backlash, Hart understands why the Pistons placed such restrictions.
"I mean, after Philly last year, I don't blame them," Hart said in video from SNY, referring to the Knicks' 2024 first-round set with the Philadelphia 76ers. "New York, they have one of the best fans in the world and I think that's the one thing that is different about this fanbase, is how they travel."
Knicks fans have routinely invaded opposing arenas during the team's recent run of prosperity in the Jalen Brunson era. Things reached a fever pitch last year in Philadelphia, when Knicks supporters vastly outnumbered those of the 76ers during the portions of the series staged at Wells Fargo Center, including the series-clinching sixth game.
Hart compared such support to his prior seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, reasoning that he never got to see how such supporters traveled because the purple-and-gold is renowned for having a national fanbase. In New York, Hart has seen Knicks fans strategically plan their invasions and believes that they'll prevail against the Pistons' crackdown.
"Seeing the Knicks fans, you see and you hear about how everyone's traveling, getting tickets, flights, doing those kind of things, so it's really cool to see that," Hart said. "Knowing Knicks fans, they're going to find a way to get those tickets, so I know they're not really too stressed. The only way for them not to get those tickets is if the {Pistons] owner buys a couple thousand tickets."
