Knicks Stuck In Their Own Tier

The New York Knicks are in a league of their own.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are competing to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but there's a significant cushion between them and the squads on each side in the standings.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes that things will stay that way during the month of March as the Knicks will be closer to No. 2 than No. 4 in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

"If you’re panicking about the New York Knicks in the wake of those double-digit losses to the Cavs and Celtics, please relax. All those defeats proved was that the Knicks aren’t on the same level as the East’s true elites, and we already knew that," Hughes writes.

"The Knicks are still more dangerous than the other 12 teams in the conference."

"Yes, the Pacers are on a heater. So are the Pistons. Milwaukee has Giannis Antetokounmpo, which makes it a threat. But the Knicks have spent the season proving they’re a clear notch above those teams. Their plus-6.0 net rating is well clear of the Bucks’ plus-1.1 and the Pacers’ plus-1.4. Beyond that, New York’s record should actually be even better according to its point differential. Both Indy and Milwaukee have “lucked” into two more wins than their differentials suggest they should have," he continued.

"So while the East standings and the race for No. 3 might be getting a little tighter than Knicks fans would prefer, Jalen Brunson and Co. are more likely to put pressure on the top two than they are to fall below third."

This puts the Knicks in their own little nest in the Eastern Conference standings as the best of the worst in a way. They aren't touching Cleveland and Boston's level, but they are significantly better than the other teams bringing up the rear in the East.

