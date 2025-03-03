Jalen Brunson Sounds Off About Knicks Comeback vs. Heat
The New York Knicks pulled off the impossible in their win over the Miami Heat.
After being deep within a 19-point deficit in the first half, the Knicks ended up catapulting back into contention late in this one, ultimately taking home an overtime victory, 116-112, getting the best of the Heat to lift to 2-0 on the season series.
The comeback was thanks to a strong effort across the roster, as five players placed in double-digit scoring. However, Jalen Brunson was a significant catalyst in the Knicks' eventual victory –– logging a game-high 31 points, five rebounds, and six assists, and leading New York in the fourth quarter and overtime with 16 points.
Following the win, Brunson spoke during his post-game interview on the wild events to unravel for the Knicks' 40th victory of the year.
"It doesn't matter what the score is. We've gotta come out and play Knicks basketball. We gotta fight. We didn't do that in the first half," Brunson said. "They got the best of us, but we're going to keep fighting no matter what. I don't really care what clicks, that's what we're going to do."
The Knicks entered the second half down 17 points but stormed back in the third quarter to make the contest tight again. According to Brunson, all it took was a bit of a pep talk from Tom Thibodeau to get everyone back up to speed.
"We know what we're capable of as a team, and Thibs knows that," Brunson said. "He just had to remind us, and when you have a slow start like that, obviously, you've got to come back with some fire. We decided to do that a little late, but it helped us get a win."
The overtime win capped off another dominant night for Brunson, finishing with his 21st 30-point game of the season on top of helping the Knicks make their biggest comeback of the year. It's yet another night for the New York guard to establish himself as one of the best talents the NBA has to offer.
"I'm going to find a way," Brunson said after the victory. "I'm going to find a way to help this team win. It doesn't matter. It does not matter. I'm going to help this team win regardless."
