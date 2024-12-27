All Knicks

Knicks Coach Drops Perfect Line for Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges is on an upward trajectory.

Dec 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) gestures after making a three point shot in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) gestures after making a three point shot in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges started off slow this season, but things have been picking up for him in December, all leading to his 41-point explosion in the team's Christmas Day win against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

In the month of December, Bridges is averaging 22.7 points per game compared to the 14.7 points he had in November.

His meteoric rise has been praised by Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

“They say slow and steady wins the race, and that’s what he’s been. If you look at his whole career, he just keeps getting better and better and better," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting.

“It’s hard to put him in a box because he does everything. He can run the floor in transition. He moves extremely well without the ball. He knows how to create advantages. You can put him in pick-and-roll," he continued. “He’s smart. There’s so many intangibles that he brings to the team. It’s creating big advantages for us.”

While Bridges has been playing far better in December, he isn't getting too high, just like he didn't get too low when he was struggling earlier in the year. Bridges is simply focused on the overall goal at hand.

“I continue to work every day to get comfortable with the team and the system. Teammates have been finding me," Bridges said. “I just want to keep getting better.”

Bridges continues to grow more comfortable with his role within the Knicks, and the more time passes, the better off he will be in the long run.

Bridges and the Knicks are back in action tonight as they travel to central Florida to face off against the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.

