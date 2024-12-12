Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Gives Players 'Hugs Every Day'
New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has built a reputation in the NBA as one of the hardest coaches in the profession.
However, he doesn't believe that to be the case.
“Hard? I give them hugs every day," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "You want the right players. You want to be truthful. You build trust with the truth. We’ve got a great group of guys to work with... We want to understand why we either win or why we lose. We always have the belief we can do things better. So we get everything working together, good things are going to come from that."
Thibodeau, 66, has been around the NBA for parts of five different decades, establishing himself as one of the more traditional coaches. But traditional doesn't always mean hard, and it isn't like Thibodeau hasn't adapted to some newer coaching philosophies.
But the bottom line is simple, Thibodeau is competing for his first NBA championship, much like many of the other Knicks on the coaching staff and roster. In order for that to happen, the Knicks have to showcase their teamwork.
“And then if we play as a team — it’s a team game, so we want to have a five-man offense, five-man defense. When you do that it’s enjoyable for everyone. When everyone is participating in the team and sacrificing and putting the team first. So we’ve got great character on our team," Thibodeau said.
The Knicks have showcased good chemistry even though they have added two big new pieces in Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. That front will only improve as the season rolls along.
If the Knicks can iron out the kinks that they have run into over the course of the first quarter of the season, they could be in line for a deep playoff run during the spring.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!