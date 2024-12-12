All Knicks

Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Gives Players 'Hugs Every Day'

Tom Thibodeau has a hard reputation, but the New York Knicks coach is multi-faceted and showed off his softer side.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 7, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has built a reputation in the NBA as one of the hardest coaches in the profession.

However, he doesn't believe that to be the case.

“Hard? I give them hugs every day," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "You want the right players. You want to be truthful. You build trust with the truth. We’ve got a great group of guys to work with... We want to understand why we either win or why we lose. We always have the belief we can do things better. So we get everything working together, good things are going to come from that."

Thibodeau, 66, has been around the NBA for parts of five different decades, establishing himself as one of the more traditional coaches. But traditional doesn't always mean hard, and it isn't like Thibodeau hasn't adapted to some newer coaching philosophies.

But the bottom line is simple, Thibodeau is competing for his first NBA championship, much like many of the other Knicks on the coaching staff and roster. In order for that to happen, the Knicks have to showcase their teamwork.

“And then if we play as a team — it’s a team game, so we want to have a five-man offense, five-man defense. When you do that it’s enjoyable for everyone. When everyone is participating in the team and sacrificing and putting the team first. So we’ve got great character on our team," Thibodeau said.

The Knicks have showcased good chemistry even though they have added two big new pieces in Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. That front will only improve as the season rolls along.

If the Knicks can iron out the kinks that they have run into over the course of the first quarter of the season, they could be in line for a deep playoff run during the spring.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News