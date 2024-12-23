All Knicks

Knicks Coach Seeks Leadership Archetypes

The New York Knicks have a specific type of player that they look for.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 21, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau knows a thing or two about how to build a roster in the NBA.

Since 1989, Thibodeau has been coaching in the league, and he has seen several different variations of how teams operate in the NBA.

That being said, one thing that has remained constant is the need for leadership on the roster, and Thibodeau has a keen eye for that.

“The most important thing with leadership is what you do. There’s a lot of guys who talk, but you wouldn’t follow them across the street," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting.

“In this league, you got a lot of guys who say the right things and do none of them. I go more by actions. You don’t have to say a word. The actions will reflect your priorities and what’s important to you.

“So do the right thing and commit to the team, and that’s the most important thing.”

This ideology is reflected in how the Knicks do business. They have acquired players like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns who fit that bill extremely well, and it has led to the most successful Knicks run in the past two decades.

The Knicks still have a long way to go on their journey to where they want to go, but they know that they have the right people in place to lay down the foundation of the winner they want to build.

If the Knicks continue along this trajectory, their leaders will grow in experience and they can find a way to become victorious one day hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The Knicks are back in action tonight as they welcome the Toronto Raptors into town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News