Knicks Coach Seeks Leadership Archetypes
New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau knows a thing or two about how to build a roster in the NBA.
Since 1989, Thibodeau has been coaching in the league, and he has seen several different variations of how teams operate in the NBA.
That being said, one thing that has remained constant is the need for leadership on the roster, and Thibodeau has a keen eye for that.
“The most important thing with leadership is what you do. There’s a lot of guys who talk, but you wouldn’t follow them across the street," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting.
“In this league, you got a lot of guys who say the right things and do none of them. I go more by actions. You don’t have to say a word. The actions will reflect your priorities and what’s important to you.
“So do the right thing and commit to the team, and that’s the most important thing.”
This ideology is reflected in how the Knicks do business. They have acquired players like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns who fit that bill extremely well, and it has led to the most successful Knicks run in the past two decades.
The Knicks still have a long way to go on their journey to where they want to go, but they know that they have the right people in place to lay down the foundation of the winner they want to build.
If the Knicks continue along this trajectory, their leaders will grow in experience and they can find a way to become victorious one day hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy.
The Knicks are back in action tonight as they welcome the Toronto Raptors into town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.
