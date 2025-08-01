Knicks Still Top 5 in NBA Rankings
The New York Knicks had a deep playoff run that ended in a Game 6 loss in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers.
Despite their elimination, the Knicks should still be viewed as one of the best teams in the league.
ESPN released a summer power ranking where the Knicks came in at No. 5 out of all 30 teams.
"New York, having very little to spend in free agency, did well for itself," ESPN's Chris Herring wrote. "It signed former Jazz Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson once he cleared waivers and forward Guerschon Yabusele for slightly less than the midlevel exception -- a pair of deals that should bolster a group that had lackluster depth last season."
"But make no mistake: All eyes will be on new coach Mike Brown and whether he can squeeze more out of a group that fell two wins shy of reaching the NBA Finals, particularly with a weakened Eastern Conference."
The only teams ranked ahead of the Knicks were the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Knicks will look different in the upcoming season with Brown putting his stamp on the roster. The team also has Clarkson and Yabusele expected to spice up the second unit.
It remains to be seen how the new additions will affect the stars of the team that were highlighted so much under Tom Thibodeau, but the Knicks should still be one of the best squads in the league.
In order for the Knicks to take the next step as a team, they will need all of these new additions to hit and jell well enough to be one of the forces to be reckoned with in the NBA.
