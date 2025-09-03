Knicks Top East in Latest Power Rankings
The New York Knicks are less than a month away from the start of training camp, where they should make an impact in the league this season.
The Knicks are expected to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. USA Today contributor Lorenzo Reyes conducted a recent power rankings and the Knicks clocked in at No. 4.
"There may be an initial assimilation period with new coach Mike Brown, but New York should rely far more on its bench. Signing Jordan Clarkson on a veteran minimum deal will bring a scoring spark off the bench," Reyes wrote.
The Knicks were the highest team ranked out of the Eastern Conference squads, but the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder were viewed as the top three teams.
The closest East team to the Knicks was the Cleveland Cavaliers, who clocked in at No. 5, one spot behind New York.
A bulk of the best teams in the NBA are in the West this season, making the Knicks one of the top teams in the East. The Knicks are going into the season with a cleared runway to be one of the best teams in the East after Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum each tore their Achilles during the playoffs.
The Pacers made it all the way to Game 7 of the NBA Finals, but Haliburton tore his Achilles in the first half, ending his 2025-26 season before it could even begin. Tatum suffered the injury in May, but there is some optimism that he could return to the Celtics at the end of the regular season or playoffs.
That being said, both teams will be severely compromised this season, so the Knicks have an open window to take charge in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs will be a bit of a challenge for the Knicks after winning 64 games and the No. 1 seed last season, but New York wants to prove that it can compete with them and any other team in the league.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!