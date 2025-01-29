All Knicks

Knicks, Raptors Could Be Trade Partners Again

The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors have traded together in the past, and they could find another opportunity to do so.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) dribbles guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks began their aggressiveness in the trade market in Dec. 2023 when they acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors.

Now, the two sides could find themselves as trade partners once again ahead of next week's trade deadline.

CBS Sports writer James Herbert suggests that Raptors center Jakob Poeltl could be a target for the Knicks.

"I like the idea of Jakob Poeltl as a Knick, as he can do a reasonable Isaiah Hartenstein impression," Herbert writes.

"The problem is that his contract ($19.5 million this year, $19.5 million next year, $19.5 million player option in 2026-27) makes him a tricky player to acquire. New York would have to send both Robinson and Achiuwa to the Toronto Raptors, which would limit its ability to make immediate upgrades elsewhere. It's also worth keeping in mind that this is a luxury-tax team, and it is projected to pay the tax again next year."

Poeltl, 29, is in the middle of the best season of his career with the Raptors, averaging career-highs with 14.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. For the first time in his career, Poeltl is averaging a double-double, which would make him a luxury as the Knicks backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

This also means that the price would be steep for the Raptors to trade him, especially to a team like the Knicks without much to offer.

If the Raptors took on an injured Robinson and an impending free agent in Achiuwa, it wouldn't be enough for them to move the needle. They would need first-round picks that the Knicks don't have a lot of.

They have pick swaps in 2026 and 2030 that can be traded along with a plethora of second-round picks, but it could be a hard sell for the Raptors if a full first-round pick isn't involved.

