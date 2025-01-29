All Knicks

Top NBA Draft Prospect Compared to Knicks Star

The New York Knicks could see a clone of one of their own players enter the league next season.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) dribbles as Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) dribbles as Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has emerged into one of the top players in the NBA, earning himself a spot in the starting lineup in next month's All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

However, there might be someone on his way into the league trying to take his gig someday.

Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman compared Rutgers point guard and potential No. 1 overall pick Dylan Harper to Brunson.

"Despite some recent off games, some of which the flu and an ankle injury have influenced, Dylan Harper has turned scouts into believers with enough shotmaking and playmaking to complement his effectiveness getting to spots and finishing at the rim," Wasserman writes.

"He needs to improve his pull-up game, but between his 6'6", 215-pound frame, cutting, offensive rebounding and strong spot-up shooting numbers, NBA teams should be able to picture an interchangeable guard who can play off the ball as well."

Harper is in contention with his teammate Ace Bailey and Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg to be the first selection at the 2025 NBA Draft in June.

While Harper won't be joining the Knicks to start his career, other Eastern Conference rivals like the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets or Washington Wizards could look to add him to their team this summer.

Brunson's style of play is hard to find nowadays in the NBA, so if someone is coming into the league with that kind of skillset, teams are looking to seek that out as much as possible.

Brunson came into the league as a second-round pick, but his ascension into one of the league's stars gives guys with his type of game a chance to be taken a little bit higher in the draft.

