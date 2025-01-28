Will Knicks Trade For Mitchell Robinson's Replacement?
The New York Knicks have a little less than 10 days to figure out whether Mitchell Robinson will be their backup center beyond the trade deadline.
Robinson, 26, hasn't played for the Knicks this season as he has been recovering from offseason ankle surgery.
The Knicks are hoping he can be there, but Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus questions whether the team needs to find additional insurance.
"The Knicks must evaluate Mitchell Robinson's progress carefully. Can he fill the backup center role after missing extensive time with an ankle injury (he's yet to play this season)? If so, the team can hold at the deadline," Pincus writes. "But assuming Robinson is healthy, in shape and ready to contribute at a high level could lead to a postseason problem if he isn't. Perhaps Precious Achiuwa is the answer, but New York could be in the market for an additional big man."
The Knicks have shown over the past year that they are unafraid of making a big move, but those recent trades have limited what they can do in a future deal.
Because of that, it could be hard to facilitate a Robinson trade before the deadline simply from a logistics standpoint. However, with backup center Jericho Sims also on the block, he could be traded for assets that could be used either in a bigger Robinson deal or to open up a roster spot.
The Knicks may end up keeping Robinson but adding a different center via the buyout market, which should flourish after the deadline.
No matter how it's sliced, the Knicks need something different at the center position, and some change will happen one way or another.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!