Knicks Could Trade For Suns Center

The New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns could be trade partners.

Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) passes the ball against Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) and guard Klay Thompson (31) during the second quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are looking for a center ahead of the trade deadline, and the Phoenix Suns could be a partner for them before Feb. 6.

One of the league's most disgruntled players is Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, who has seen his relationship grow sour with the team that traded for him at the beginning of last season.

Nurkic spoke to The Arizona Republic reporter Duane Rankin about his relationship with Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer.

“We don’t have a relationship,” Nurkic said h/t Hoops Rumors writer Arthur Hill.

“So, it’s fine. For me, just be a pro and do the best I can.  Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it. Trying to be as professional as I can and work my a** off for something else.”

Nurkic, 30, has played in only 25 games this season, averaging 8.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Suns, marking the lowest numbers of his career since he was with the Denver Nuggets back in 2015-16.

He has not played since Jan. 7 and has been exiled from coach Budenholzer's rotation. The Suns traded for Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards earlier this month, and that has signaled that Phoenix is looking to move on.

However, given the Suns' lack of trade assets and tax situation, it could be hard to trade Nurkic.

The Knicks are a team that can do it. However, in order to do so, it would likely cost the Knicks Mitchell Robinson, Jericho Sims and one of either Pacome Dadiet or Tyler Kolek to make salaries match.

If the Knicks pulled off that deal, they would hypothetically lose a lot, but they would gain one of the best backup centers in the league for this season and next.

