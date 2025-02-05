All Knicks

Knicks Have Trade Restrictions Heading Into Deadline

The New York Knicks have a lists of do's and don'ts ahead of the trade deadline.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) goes up for a rebound in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have a lot that they can do ahead of this week's trade deadline, but there is also a lot of things that the team cannot do based on contracts currently on the roster.

SNY insider Ian Begley noted all of what the Knicks cannot do in a recent article.

"Landry Shamet cannot be traded. Ariel Hukporti cannot be traded before Wednesday (Feb. 5). Precious Achiuwa waived his right to veto any trade when he re-signed with the Knicks," Begley writes.

"The Knicks can trade the Washington Wizards' first-round pick that they own (likely to convert into two second-round picks). They can also trade first-round pick swaps in 2026 and 2030.

"New York’s team salary is above the first apron. So the Knicks cannot sign a player who is bought out and had a previous salary of $12.8 million or more. The Knicks also can’t use the $3.9 million trade exception they created from moving Malachi Flynn last year.

"One note on Achiuwa: the Knicks will have his Bird Rights this summer, so they will be able to sign him to a deal as long as five years and worth as much as the veteran maximum. I’m not suggesting they would do that. I only point that out to note that the Knicks will have avenues to re-sign Achiuwa this summer but they may have to exceed the second apron to do so."

The Knicks also have very few picks that they can trade due to dealing them for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. However, the Knicks have a big trade chip in Mitchell Robinson that will almost certainly be used if a deal is conceived for anyone of note.

Other than that, the Knicks will likely be in for a relatively quiet trade deadline than what they are accustomed to for the past few seasons.

Jeremy Brener
