Knicks Trade Star Julius Randle in Latest Prediction

The New York Knicks send off one of their biggest stars.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) looks to score as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
/ Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has just one year remaining on his contract before he is expected to test free agency.

This means that the Knicks could shop Randle on the trade market to see if they could get any value for him ahead of free agency.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggested a blockbuster trade idea between the Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks that would send Randle to the Lone Star State to play with the defending Western Conference champions in exchange for power forward P.J. Washington, big man Daniel Gafford, shooting guard Jaden Hardy, a 2025 second-round pick (via Toronto Raptors), and a 2028 second-round pick (via Miami Heat).

"If the Knicks feel like they can't afford Randle moving forward, or are more comfortable playing smaller and getting [Josh] Hart in the starting lineup, the Dallas Mavericks would be the ideal new home," Swartz writes. "The Knicks need another center with Hartenstein gone, a role Gafford (11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 72.5 percent shooting) can serve as either a starter or reserve. Washington (12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks) is a solid rotation forward, and Hardy, 22, packs some scoring punch and potential off the bench."

The Knicks would get a decent amount of value for Randle even if they don't get a first-round pick in the deal. However, it is very difficult to see the Mavs make a move like this.

Dallas just traded for Washington and Gafford ahead of last year's trade deadline, and bringing both of those players in just fueled an NBA Finals run for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. While Randle would elevate the potential for the Mavs, it's a deal that doesn't really make too much sense at this time.

Maybe if the teams are struggling by the All-Star break and Randle's chances of staying with the Knicks don't appear likely, a deal like this can take place. However, it seems more likely that Randle will stay with the Knicks, or at least not be involved in this kind of deal.

