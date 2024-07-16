All Knicks

Knicks Rookie Slams 'Lazy' Player Comparison

The New York Knicks rookie doesn't like his pro comparison.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 17, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 17, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

New York Knicks rookie point guard Tyler Kolek is looking to make his own name in the NBA, but of course, critics like to give every incoming player into the league a comparison of someone who did it before them.

Kolek has often been compared to Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell, namely for their size and similar features, but the Knicks rookie isn't a fan of the comparison.

“I think it’s a little lazy," Kolek told New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy.

Instead, Kolek is trying to compare himself to one of his teammates: Jalen Brunson.

"His game, I feel like that’s a little closer to what I like to do than T.J. McConnell: play at my own pace, getting in the paint, getting guys involved," Kolek said via Bondy. "I can really learn from him in the midrange, in that short area when I’m coming off ball screens or isolations. I’m just really excited to learn from him and watch him and take as much as I can."

If the Knicks found a player who can mirror his game after Brunson, that's certainly ideal. The Knicks could benefit from having a Brunson clone who can come in off the bench and do similar things to what he does. Kolek likely won't be called upon much during his rookie season, but if he can make some appearances throughout the season covering as the team's backup point guard, he could become extremely valuable for the Knicks.

Considering the fact that Kolek wants to model his game after his best teammate in terms of talent should certainly do him some favors down the line. Nobody will be able to emulate Brunson's game better than someone who is going against him in practice every day and has his locker right next door.

Kolek will look to flex his talents and give his best Brunson impression in the Knicks' second Las Vegas Summer League game, which comes on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News