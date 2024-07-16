Knicks Rookie Slams 'Lazy' Player Comparison
New York Knicks rookie point guard Tyler Kolek is looking to make his own name in the NBA, but of course, critics like to give every incoming player into the league a comparison of someone who did it before them.
Kolek has often been compared to Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell, namely for their size and similar features, but the Knicks rookie isn't a fan of the comparison.
“I think it’s a little lazy," Kolek told New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy.
Instead, Kolek is trying to compare himself to one of his teammates: Jalen Brunson.
"His game, I feel like that’s a little closer to what I like to do than T.J. McConnell: play at my own pace, getting in the paint, getting guys involved," Kolek said via Bondy. "I can really learn from him in the midrange, in that short area when I’m coming off ball screens or isolations. I’m just really excited to learn from him and watch him and take as much as I can."
If the Knicks found a player who can mirror his game after Brunson, that's certainly ideal. The Knicks could benefit from having a Brunson clone who can come in off the bench and do similar things to what he does. Kolek likely won't be called upon much during his rookie season, but if he can make some appearances throughout the season covering as the team's backup point guard, he could become extremely valuable for the Knicks.
Considering the fact that Kolek wants to model his game after his best teammate in terms of talent should certainly do him some favors down the line. Nobody will be able to emulate Brunson's game better than someone who is going against him in practice every day and has his locker right next door.
Kolek will look to flex his talents and give his best Brunson impression in the Knicks' second Las Vegas Summer League game, which comes on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
