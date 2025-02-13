All Knicks

Knicks Urged to Sign Former NBA Champion

The New York Knicks could look to add some championship experience to their roster.

Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) reacts with guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are waiting to see how the buyout market develops to see if there are any adjustments needing to be made.

As of now, the Knicks have filled all 15 of their roster spots after swapping out Jericho Sims for Delon Wright in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, the Knicks could move on from Wright and sign a player that could be more likely to help the team. Sporting News contributor Caleb Hightower suggests that the team should sign Toronto Raptors big man Chris Boucher if he were to become available.

"As a 32-year-old veteran, Boucher averages 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 37.1% from downtown," Hightower writes. 

"Boucher, a lanky forward who can play on the perimeter, utilize his 7-foot-4 wingspan to finish around the rim, and hold his own defensively, could give the Knicks much-needed comfort from a frontcourt perspective," he continued.

The Raptors could negotiate a buyout with Boucher, who is making just over $10 million in the final season of his three-year deal. The fact that they have yet to do it could be a sign that the Raptors will keep him for the time being, but things can change between now and the end of the month.

If Mitchell Robinson continues to have setbacks in his recovery process, it may be wise for the Knicks to look around for potential centers on the buyout market. Boucher is one of those potential players to watch, but it will take some movement from both the Raptors and Knicks to make it happen.

