Analyst Gives Knicks Positive Grade for Delon Wright Trade

The New York Knicks have been praised for their Delon Wright trade at the deadline.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Delon Wright (55) grabs a rebound against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Delon Wright (55) grabs a rebound against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks made just one deal of significance before the trade deadline, sending Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal.

In the trade, the Knicks acquired veteran point guard Delon Wright, and he is expected to add some depth to the backcourt for the remainder of the regular season.

ESPN writer Kevin Pelton was a fan of the move, giving it a "B" in his grades for the deadline.

"With Mitchell Robinson progressing in his recovery from May ankle surgery, trading Sims helps rebalance the Knicks' roster. In a pinch, New York still has second-round pick Ariel Hukporti, who played 19 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Toronto Raptors," Pelton writes.

"I'm curious whether Wright will get a chance to play for the Knicks after logging just 405 minutes in Milwaukee. Wright shot a dreadful 30% on 2s and 24.5% on 3s, but the sample size was tiny, and Wright was more effective for the Miami Heat after last season's trade deadline.

"The guard position doesn't really seem like a need for New York with Miles McBride as the team's top reserve and Cameron Payne having a terrific year. Still, any reserve coach Tom Thibodeau will trust is a plus for the Knicks."

The Bucks got a "B" for acquiring Sims, while the Washington Wizards got a "B" for acquiring former All-Star Khris Middleton and rookie AJ Johnson.

The Knicks could have done a lot more, but their lack of moves shows that the front office is confident in what the roster can produce in the coming months.

The Knicks are back in action on Tuesday night when they take on Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on MSG or stream it on NBA League Pass.

