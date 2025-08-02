Knicks Winning Offseason War Against Celtics
The New York Knicks eliminated the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs this season and that dominance is carrying over into the offseason.
NESN contributor Colin Keane pointed out the difference in the two teams' offseasons.
"The Knicks have already made two nice offseason additions in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, both of whom are expected to feature heavily in their rotation. That leaves New York with at least nine surefire members of its rotation, if one assumes that Miles McBride will continue to get quality bench minutes alongside Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks are expected to roll out the same starting five as last season: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns," Keane wrote.
"Meanwhile, the Celtics don’t have a ton of guaranteed starters on their roster outside of Jaylen Brown and Derrick White."
The Celtics are trying to fade into the background for a year with Jayson Tatum unlikely to play for most, if not all, of the season with an Achilles injury. Tatum's injury affects Boston's ability to compete for a championship, so the Celtics are re-configuring their team.
The Celtics traded away point guard Jrue Holiday and former Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis in order to save some money. In return came Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang, who are diet versions of their stars that helped them win a championship in 2024.
With the Celtics appearing to take a backseat in the upcoming season, the Knicks have to capitalize and take advantage. It appears that they are doing that with the moves they have made so far, but there's room for even more growth.
If the Knicks are unable to make the moves necessary to compete in a year where the Celtics aren't a threat, it will be an opportunity wasted.
