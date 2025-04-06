OG Anunoby Makes Knicks History in Win Over Hawks
In the process of the New York Knicks taking care of business against the Atlanta Hawks with a 105-121 victory, forward OG Anunoby stamped his place in the history books after a notably impressive offensive performance.
During the win, Anunoby became the first-ever player in Knicks history to collect 20-plus points on a true shooting percentage of 60 percent or over in eight-straight games.
It's an impressive mark by Anunoby that is a testament to his offensive efficiency, and his elite consistency in doing so in New York's recent contests.
During Anunoby's last eight games, he's averaged 27.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 54.2% shooting from the field and 41.6% from deep, while also providing a strong impact on the defensive end as well.
For the Knicks, the recent performances have panned out into some nice team success as well. New York is 5-3 in their last eight, all of those being without the services of star guard Jalen Brunson, largely thanks to Anunoby stepping up when necessary.
Thankfully, Brunson's return to action is right around the corner, and with the postseason being less than two weeks away from ensuing, it comes at a perfect time, but Anunoby deserves some credit for holding the fort down in recent weeks.
As the Knicks head into the postseason, Anunoby's continued success will likely be paramount to their success and how high their ceiling is when competing in the Eastern Conference. It might be hard to see the 27-year-old continue these high-scoring performances with big volume once Brunson is back in the fold, yet the runway is still there for him to keep the momentum flowing positively at a great time of the year.
