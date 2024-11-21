All Knicks

OG Anunoby Still Surprising Knicks

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is off to the best start of his career.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) warms up before a game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby signed a massive deal with the team in the offseason, and so far, that contract has paid off for the team.

Even though the Knicks are only 15 games into the first of five more seasons with Anunoby, the team appears to have made a smart decision considering his continued growth on both ends of the floor.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau explained how impactful Anunoby has been on defense for the team.

“OG is a really good player," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "He can shoot the ball, he can move without the ball and he’s good in transition. If you put a small guy on him, he can take him inside. He reads the game well. The awareness of where he is because of the shooting, but when he sees the back of his man’s head, he cuts and relocates extremely well. The constant movement by him is extremely good for us.”

Not only has Anunoby been good on defense, but he has grown on offense. So far this season, Anunoby has been posting career-bests in points, and his teammate Josh Hart has taken notice.

“We knew he was a versatile defender, but he was a guy who could knock down shots and was a high-IQ player. He made smart cuts and winning plays on the offensive end," Hart said. "Obviously, he’s continued to evolve. We love him in semi-transition or when we got a small on him. He’s definitely continued to grow offensively.”

Even with Anunoby's hot start, the Knicks haven't played up to their full standards yet. Either Anunoby needs to continue taking steps in the right direction or his teammates need to take a page out of his playbook and find ways for them to grow their own individual games.

Jeremy Brener
