Knicks Star Gets Props From College Coach
It's been seven years since New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby played for Tom Crean and the Indiana Hoosiers, but the two remain very close.
The pair have a lot of respect for one another, and Crean has been keeping tabs on Anunoby's career every step of the way. Even long after his time in Bloomington, Crean is analyzing Anunoby's game.
“He’s shooting it at a high level, he could always defend at a high level, I think he’s getting better with his driving and decision-making," Crean said h/t Posting and Toasting. “When he’s on the attack and driving long close-outs, because of what they have, he can make even more plays for guys. And I think when the game gets moving, it gives them another guy that’s a legit decision-maker off the dribble.”
The main thing that has plagued Anunoby throughout his career has been his health. However, Crean talks about how Anunoby is in great shape for the season and how beneficial that will be in the long run.
“I think he’s playing with confidence, I think he looks really good. I told him today, ‘You look really lean.’ He said, ‘I’m always lean.’ I said, ‘Well, you look leaner.’ I think he’s moving well. He never gets out of shape," Crean said. “Ever since the injuries that he’s had in the past, he never wastes an offseason. He’s non-stop, whether he’s in Atlanta, whether he’s here [in New York], whether he’s in L.A., wherever he’s at, he’s training. And a lot of times, it’s twice a day. I think with him, he never stops working on improving and I think it shows.”
So far this season, Anunoby hasn't missed a game and he is averaging a career-best 17.4 points per game. Considering the fact that he is the highest-paid player on the Knicks roster, having him play at a high level is important, and Crean's bode of confidence is a welcomed sign.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!