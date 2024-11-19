All Knicks

Knicks Star Gets Props From College Coach

The New York Knicks have one player impressing his former college coach.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) and forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) and forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been seven years since New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby played for Tom Crean and the Indiana Hoosiers, but the two remain very close.

The pair have a lot of respect for one another, and Crean has been keeping tabs on Anunoby's career every step of the way. Even long after his time in Bloomington, Crean is analyzing Anunoby's game.

“He’s shooting it at a high level, he could always defend at a high level, I think he’s getting better with his driving and decision-making," Crean said h/t Posting and Toasting. “When he’s on the attack and driving long close-outs, because of what they have, he can make even more plays for guys. And I think when the game gets moving, it gives them another guy that’s a legit decision-maker off the dribble.”

The main thing that has plagued Anunoby throughout his career has been his health. However, Crean talks about how Anunoby is in great shape for the season and how beneficial that will be in the long run.

“I think he’s playing with confidence, I think he looks really good. I told him today, ‘You look really lean.’ He said, ‘I’m always lean.’ I said, ‘Well, you look leaner.’ I think he’s moving well. He never gets out of shape," Crean said. “Ever since the injuries that he’s had in the past, he never wastes an offseason. He’s non-stop, whether he’s in Atlanta, whether he’s here [in New York], whether he’s in L.A., wherever he’s at, he’s training. And a lot of times, it’s twice a day. I think with him, he never stops working on improving and I think it shows.”

So far this season, Anunoby hasn't missed a game and he is averaging a career-best 17.4 points per game. Considering the fact that he is the highest-paid player on the Knicks roster, having him play at a high level is important, and Crean's bode of confidence is a welcomed sign.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News