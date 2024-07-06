All Knicks

76ers Cut Big Man; Knicks Target?

The New York Knicks may have another option in the free agent market.

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) wrestle for the ball during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are still looking for a big man in free agency after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but a division rival may have paved the way for the team to find his replacement.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are waiving big man Paul Reed, who had a non-guaranteed contract. The Sixers waived Reed in order to sign Caleb Martin to a four-year, $32 million contract.

Reed, 25, was the 58th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the 76ers, and his role has grown in each season of his career. This past season with the Sixers, Reed played in all 82 games and averaged 7.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for Philadelphia.

With the Knicks in need of a big man, Reed now emerges as an option for New York. The team has Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims at the center spot, but Reed may be an improvement from what the team currently has. It wouldn't cost a lot to bring Reed to New York, but he could be an underrated signing if he plays the way he did in Philadelphia this past season.

The Knicks don't need Reed to be "the next Hartenstein," they just need him to add depth at what has turned out to be a critical position in free agency. If Reed can continue along the trajectory he has already had in his career, he'll be a positive addition for the Knicks.

Published
