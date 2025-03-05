76ers Guard Keeping Tabs on Former Knicks Teammates
Former New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes has had a whirlwind of a year since leaving the Big Apple.
Grimes was traded by the Knicks at the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline to the Detroit Pistons in a deal that helped land Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks for the stretch run last season. Grimes played in just six games for the Pistons before walking in free agency to join the Dallas Mavericks.
Grimes found himself on the move once again in a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers for Caleb Martin a little less than a month ago, and he is beginning to find his footing again back on the east coast. Grimes scored a career-high 44 points earlier this month in a win over the Golden State Warriors, but he doesn't forget his time with the Knicks, where he began his career in 2021.
"I keep tabs on Jalen (Brunson) and see how they’re doing, but for the most part, that chapter has kind of closed on my journey so far. I definitely keep tabs on guys like Deuce (McBride) and JB," Grimes said via HoopsHype reporter Michael Scotto.
While things may not have worked out between Grimes and the Knicks, in some ways it did. New York was able to flip Bogdanovic, who was acquired for Grimes, in another trade for Mikal Bridges, soldifying the Knicks' core for the foreseeable future.
Grimes was always going to be seen as a role player with the Knicks, so staying with the team stunted his growth. While he has needed a few stops to find his footing, Grimes has the potential to grow exponentially with the Sixers, who may be in need of a new direction with Joel Embiid injured and out for the season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!
- Knicks Weekly: Playoff Race, First Game Against New Lakers
- Knicks Playoff Watch: Magic Numbers, Clinching Scenarios, and More
- NBA Sets Date For Knicks-Raptors Resolution
- Knicks Forward Due For Contract Extension
- Knicks' Pricey Additions Come Through in Big Win
- Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Impresses in Long-Awaited Return