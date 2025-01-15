Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Addresses Knicks Challenge
The New York Knicks are taking the quick trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Sixers and Knicks are well-acquainted with one another, especially after meeting in the first round of the playoffs last season. Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey is ready for what the Knicks are going to bring.
"We know what the Knicks can do," Maxey said. "They are going to play hard, play tough. This will be my first time playing against KAT (Karl Anthony-Towns) so we will see what that challenge presents. They are talented and well coached.”
Maxey was out with an injury when the Knicks beat the Sixers in Philly on Nov. 12, but he is back and ready to go.
Even though the 76ers are 11th in the Eastern Conference and two games back of the Play-In Tournament, they still pose a massive threat to the Knicks. When Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid are healthy, there are few, if any, trios that rival them as the best in the league. The Knicks may be fortunate with Embiid sidelined with a foot injury, but Maxey and George will do their best to shoulder the load and try to beat the struggling Knicks.
The Knicks have lost five of six coming into the game, and their rhythm that they found on their nine-game win streak at the end of December has yet to be found in 2025.
It will be up to Maxey to continue that disruption as he looks to try and salvage the Sixers season one game at a time.
Tipoff between the Knicks and 76ers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Wells Fargo Center. The game can be watched on ESPN or streamed on the ESPN App.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!