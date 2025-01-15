All Knicks

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Addresses Knicks Challenge

Tyrese Maxey will lead the Philadelphia 76ers against the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are taking the quick trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers and Knicks are well-acquainted with one another, especially after meeting in the first round of the playoffs last season. Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey is ready for what the Knicks are going to bring.

"We know what the Knicks can do," Maxey said. "They are going to play hard, play tough. This will be my first time playing against KAT (Karl Anthony-Towns) so we will see what that challenge presents. They are talented and well coached.”

Maxey was out with an injury when the Knicks beat the Sixers in Philly on Nov. 12, but he is back and ready to go.

Even though the 76ers are 11th in the Eastern Conference and two games back of the Play-In Tournament, they still pose a massive threat to the Knicks. When Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid are healthy, there are few, if any, trios that rival them as the best in the league. The Knicks may be fortunate with Embiid sidelined with a foot injury, but Maxey and George will do their best to shoulder the load and try to beat the struggling Knicks.

The Knicks have lost five of six coming into the game, and their rhythm that they found on their nine-game win streak at the end of December has yet to be found in 2025.

It will be up to Maxey to continue that disruption as he looks to try and salvage the Sixers season one game at a time.

Tipoff between the Knicks and 76ers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Wells Fargo Center. The game can be watched on ESPN or streamed on the ESPN App.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News