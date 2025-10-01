Knicks Local Broadcast Schedule Revealed
The New York Knicks 2025-26 season is dated and weighted with MSG Network's full slate of games.
MSG has unveiled its Knicks broadcast schedule for the coming campaign, which will tip off with the Abu Dhabi exhibition doubleheader against the Philadelphia 76ers this week. The slate officially gets underway when the Knicks host their home/season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 22 at Madison Square Garden, which will also get the national treatment on ESPN.
The network will also carry all five preseason games (with Oct. 9's clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves moved to overflow network MSG 2 to account for coverage of the New York Rangers' road opener against the Buffalo Sabres) and 67 of the 82 regular season showings, which can be viewed below:
MSG also announced the retainment of its broadcasting team: Mike Breen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier will once again respectively serve as the lead play-by-play man and color commentator while Bill Pidto will be the studio host alongside analysts Alan Hahn, Monica McNutt, and Wally Szczerbiak.
McNutt will also return to the primary color commentator seat for the Knicks' radio broadcasts on ESPN New York, while Tyler Murray goes for his second year on play-by-play. The lone departure is former Knicks guard Jamal Crawford, who is destined for national endeavors through NBC's return to Association coverage. Crawford called several games in relief of Frazier, who has cut down on road games in recent seasons.
The NBA's new media deal has left some concerned about the fate of regional sports network, as the entry of Amazon and NBCUniversal's networks into the fold have increased the national scale of the biggest games.
Notable nationally exclusive games on the Knicks slate include their first road game on Oct. 24 (at Boston, Amazon's first game on Prime Video), the Christmas clash against Cleveland on Dec. 25 (simulcast on ABC/ESPN), and the March 29 visit to defending champion Oklahoma City (part of "Sunday Night Basketball" on NBC).
MSG and other RSNs will no longer be able to broadcast first-round playoffs showings, which have since moved to national exclusivity. Knicks owner James Dolan has reportedly spoken out against the new media deal, claiming it will lower the value of RSNs.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!