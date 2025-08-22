Report: Knicks Looked Into 2025 Playoff Foe
One Empire State institution may no longer have interest in Malik Beasley, but the feeling may persist in another, namely the New York Knicks.
ESPN's Shams Charania has reported that sharpshooting guard Malik Beasley was no longer the target of a federal investigation overseen by the Eastern District of New York, re-opening his free agency case just about a month before NBA teams open their training camp floors.
SNY insider Ian Begley reported that the Knicks were one of the teams that continued to do its research on Beasley as he worked through the accusations and hinted that he could become a target for the team's final veteran contract — in the unlikely event Beasley is willing to take a minimum deal.
"Knicks are among teams that had done background work on Malik Beasley’s situation, how likely/unlikely a suspension in 2025-26 was for the free agent," Begley said on X shortly after Charania's report was released. "I would assume Beasley garners strong interest from teams with more to offer than a veteran’s minimum."
As it stands, the Knicks can offer one more contract on a veteran's minimum deal without going into the restrictive second salary apron. That spot that some believe comes down to embattled free agent Ben Simmons or incumbent New Yorker Landry Shamet. Begley reported that Beasley's most recent employers, the Detroit Pistons, were ready to offer a three-year, $42 million deal before the investigation, staged the day before the legal discussion period, derailed negotiations.
Beasley, 28, has played with six different teams since entering the Association as Denver's first-round pick in 2016. He averaged a career-best 16.3 points last season en route to a runner-up finish in the Sixth Man of the Year vote behind Boston's Payton Pritchard.
The Knicks became rather familiar with Beasley's game during their recent playoff run, as they faced off with his Pistons during last spring's opening round. Though Beasley, who did his share of talking during the six-game series, averaged 14 off the bench, the Knicks took the first-stage set to spoil Detroit's first postseason showing since 2019.
