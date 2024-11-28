Richard Jefferson Forgets Knicks Center Isn't On Team
ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson was literally looking for a throwback performance from the New York Knicks.
As the former NBA veteran and 2016 champion previewed his network's coverage of the Knicks' Wednesday night showdown against the Dallas Mavericks, he apparently got his metropolitan centers mixed up, claiming that he was hoping for a big game from Isaiah Hartenstein - who is now stationed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“I want to see the bigs," Jefferson said when asked about a key matchup in the Knicks-Mavericks game during ESPN's pregame show (h/t New York Basketball on X). "I want to see (Dereck) Lively, I want to see Hartenstein, these are gonna be those matchups that you get to see.”
Jefferson was quickly reminded by his co-stars that Hartenstein no longer wears New York across his chest. In the former New Jersey Net's defense, the Thunder are set to partake in the latter half of an ESPN doubleheader, as Hartenstein will do battle against the Golden State Warriors once the Knicks and Mavericks handle business in North Texas.
The Knicks could've certainly used the services of Hartenstein, who made his Oklahoma City debut last week. Despite Dallas missing Luka Doncic, Daniel Gafford, and Klay Thompson, it build a large halftime lead and limited the Knicks to their lowest scoring half so far this season. The Mavericks led 60-38 at halftime and, true to Jefferson's vision, held a plus-7 advantage on the glass.
Hartenstein has capitalized on the momentum generated with last year's breakout campaign, earning 32 points and 24 rebounds in his first two showings of the year. New York has heavily relied upon the incoming Karl-Anthony Towns with Hartenstein gone and Mitchell Robinson injured while New York veteran Jericho Sims has been the top spell option over the early stages.
