Knicks Daily Roundup 4/24: Kevin Knox Analysis, 2K Tankathon Teams, and More

-The jury is still very much out as to whether Kevin Knox will be part of the Knicks' future. One of the tasks Leon Rose has ahead of him is making the right call on the former lottery pick. What exactly is Knox? And should the Knicks prioritize him?

The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov focused on Knox in the second part of his series analyzing the Knicks' young players. He discussed what went wrong during Knox's second season, subtle improvements that he made, and things the former Kentucky Wildcat can do to take his game to the next level. Vorkunov also talked to a few scouts who even expressed optimism in Knox. It's been repeated by several outlets, but as a former top-10 pick who's 20 and hasn't gotten consistent playing time, the smart move would be to be patient with Knox and hope he continues to grow.

-Mitchell Robinson at point guard? This isn't a crazy Knicks' experiment—this is David Vertsberger's Knicks SI 2K20 Tankathon team. Our writers at Knicks SI are trying to put together the worst possible Knicks team on NBA 2K20 in an attempt to tank to victory (defeat). Read more about his team that he believes has "broken the game" of basketball.

-Stocking draft picks is common practice for rebuilding teams, and the Knicks have joined the club, boasting seven first round picks in the next four drafts. The surplus of draft capital is nice, but with those assets, the goal is never to draft seven first rounders—it's to use the flexibility to build a team in different ways. New York has two first round picks this year, as well as a high second round pick. It may be the perfect opportunity to make a move. Quentin Hayes of The Knicks Wall wrote about the different possibilities that could come from having these draft selections. That includes trading up, which is something that isn't done often in the NBA, but makes sense for the Knicks given their situation. If New York is completely sold on a certain player, they have what it takes to make sure they get him.