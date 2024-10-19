Should Josh Hart Come Off Knicks Bench?
When the New York Knicks traded Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns late last month, it was expected that Josh Hart would step into the vacant spot in the starting lineup and play alongside Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Towns.
However, Hart floated around the idea that he may be moving back to the bench.
“There’s a couple days before Boston," Hart said h/t Posting and Toasting. "So whether that’s trying to get a rhythm with that starting unit or we give somebody else a look and my role changes and comes off the bench and go with that unit. So just trying to figure out right now I pretty much have no idea. But we’ll see what happens in Boston.”
Last season, Hart played 81 games for the Knicks. He started 42 of those contests while coming off the bench in the other 39, so he is comfortable in either role.
He further stated that he doesn't mind doing either as long as it is in the best interest of the team.
“I just think we can just figure out a way where we can be our best selves or whatever. Role or minutes or whatever that is," Hart said.
If Hart were to come off the bench, it would be likely for someone like Precious Achiuwa to step into the starting lineup, perhaps as a way to give the Knicks some size to start the game at the power forward spot.
Regardless of if he starts or not, Hart will likely find himself closing out a lot of games for his half-court defense, making him a valuable player for New York no matter if he is on the court or the bench at the opening tip.
Hart and the Knicks are getting ready for their season opener this week on the road against the Boston Celtics.
