Former All-Star Welcomes All Top Players to Knicks

The New York Knicks could look to add more top talent.

Stephon Marbury with the Knicks in 2008. Xxx Knicks Rd388 Jpg S Bkn Usa Ny
Stephon Marbury with the Knicks in 2008.
The New York Knicks are off to a slow start this season, winning only four of the team's first nine games.

Even though the team has not started the way it particularly wanted to, former Knicks point guard and NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury offered an optimistic opinion on New York for the future of the season.

“We’re a team that just now changed some guys from last year so we still trying to improve, we’re still trying to get better. So, we’ll welcome all top 75 players to come to New York as long as they can fit within the system," Marbury said h/t Posting and Toasting.

Marbury offered a solution on how the Knicks can look to get better.

“I think we can win a championship with our team, but I do think that adding pieces is always something that helps," Marbury said.

This implies that the Knicks shouldn't be done trying to make some moves and acquire talent, according to Marbury. The Knicks have been aggressive on that front in the past 12 months, trading for OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, now 60 percent of the team's starting lineup.

In those trades, the Knicks have squandered a lot of their depth and future draft capital, giving them a barren cupboard of assets to use in future deals. However, the creativity of Leon Rose and the Knicks front office cannot be understated, and the team will look to make some changes and upgrades if New York feels the need to do so.

Those trades likely won't happen in the next couple of weeks, but once the Dec. 15 deadline comes and goes, lifting a trade exception for players signed during the offseason, the Knicks could once again become aggressive with their transactions.

The Knicks are back in action tonight as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

