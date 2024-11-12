All Knicks

Knicks Rookie PG Showing Progress

The New York Knicks like what they see from their rookie point guard.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
John Jones-Imagn Images
While New York Knicks rookie point guard Tyler Kolek played in just two minutes during the team's loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, his inclusion in the team's eight-man rotation is a sign that coach Tom Thibodeau is beginning to trust him.

“Each day [Tyler Kolek] gets better," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "He’s got a great feel for the game, and he’s a worker. He’s still learning the league and he’ll get better and better, with understanding what’s happening with defenses and also as he becomes more familiar with the people that he’s guarding and the teams. I think each time out, you can see his confidence growing. We have a lot of confidence in him, and I see it every day. Usually it starts in practice, and if you practice well, you usually play well.”

Thibodeau is notorious for giving rookies a lot of time on the sidelines to learn, and when they see the court, it isn't for very long. That was reflected in Kolek's brief time on the court against the Pacers. However, Kolek has appeared in seven of the nine games so far for the time, which is a welcomed sign at this point in the season.

Kolek's progression is also impressing his teammate Jalen Brunson.

“I talk to Tyler every day," Brunson said. "I like Tyler, just watching him work hard every single chance he gets, it’s something that gets me excited about his future.”

As time goes on, Kolek will begin to feel more comfortable, and that should lead to more opportunities to contribute for the Knicks down the line.

Kolek and the Knicks will be back in action tomorrow when they take on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the Emirates NBA Cup opener.

