Surprising Name Pops Up on Knicks Injury Report
It's anything but business as usual on the New York Knicks' injury report as they face the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night in Ontario (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
The Knicks likely knew they would be without OG Anunoby, who is confirmed to be missing his second consecutive game with a sprained foot. But Mikal Bridges is likewise listed on the report, as he is said to be probable with ankle soreness.
Seeing Bridges on an injury report is an extraordinarily uncommon occurrence in hardwood circles: the Villanova alum and former Brooklyn Net is perhaps best-known for his lasting longevity: he has yet to miss a game in his amateur and professional career, which includes appearances in 524 consecutive regular season NBA games. He's 14 away from passing former Knicks head coach Derek Fisher for the 10th-longest such streak in Association history.
Bridges scored 22 points in Monday's win over the Houston Rockets, most of that tally helping keep the Knicks in the game during a rollercoaster first half. He also drew Jalen Green duty and held the Houston star to a 9-of-22 effort from the field.
Amidst the Knicks' Monday comeback, Madison Square Garden held its breath when Bridges briefly went down during second half action, as he appeared to twist his ankle on a drive for a double. It took a while for Bridges to get back up but he appeared to finish the game without incident save for some extra ice in the aftermath.
In addition to Anunoby and Bridges, fellow starters Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns are also on the Tuesday injury report, as both are probable with knee soreness. While Towns is a new entrant, Hart has been on the report for the past week-plus, though he has yet to miss a game due to the ailment.
The Raptors (16-33) will be missing a familiar face on Monday night, as former Knicks franchise face RJ Barrett is out while he resides in concussion protocol. Chris Boucher (illness) and Bruce Brown (facial contusion) are each listed as questionable as they continue to deal with movement rumors as the NBA trade deadline approaches.
