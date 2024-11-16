Knicks Need Backup Center Help
The New York Knicks are struggling to figure out how things will look with their bench, and they are going to need help, especially at the center position.
ESPN insider Kevin Pelton explained why the Knicks need depth at the frontcourt spots.
"The Knicks are giving more than 74% of their minutes to their five starters, the highest percentage for any team in the NBA," Pelton writes. "That's nothing new for a Tom Thibodeau-coached team, and the Knicks' starting five has also been healthy, while their bench has been hit hard by injury. Backup centers Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson remain sidelined, while guard Cameron Payne has been out since Nov. 1 with a hamstring strain. Still, New York is going to need reinforcements to get through an 82-game schedule. Luxury-tax concerns have forced the Knicks to leave a roster spot open, but they did promote second-round pick Ariel Hukporti from a two-way contract last week. That move gave New York three 2024 draft picks on full NBA contracts, the most among last year's playoff teams."
The Knicks may have their answers in Achiuwa and Robinson, both of whom have yet to play for the team this season. However, if and when they do come back, the Knicks won't have much time to evaluate them and their fits. That's why it could benefit the Knicks to look around the league and try to find someone who could best fit their frontcourt, like Robert Williams III of the Portland Trail Blazers.
Regardless of what direction the Knicks go in, they need to do at least something, because their current setup simply isn't good enough to make it a champion.
The Knicks are back in action tomorrow against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
