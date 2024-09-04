Three Teams Could Trade for Knicks' Julius Randle
The New York Knicks don't want to trade Julius Randle, but they may not have a choice if they can't come to an agreement on a new contract extension for the three-time All-Star.
Randle, who turns 30 in November, is entering the final year of his contract and the Knicks cannot afford to let him walk in free agency this summer without getting some kind of value for him.
Here are three teams that the Knicks could talk to about Randle for a trade:
Dallas Mavericks
The Mavs are Randle's hometown team and have been directly involved in several transactions with the Knicks over the years. Dallas is coming off a Finals trip, but they have continued to show a willingness to improve by signing Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson this summer.
If Dallas was willing to part ways with Daniel Gafford and/or P.J. Washington, who both shined with the Mavs as trade deadline acquisitions last year, it could get the conversation going.
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors want to maximize the final few years they have with Stephen Curry, and adding Randle to the mix would certainly do that.
It may involve the Warriors saying goodbye to promising young forward Jonathan Kuminga, but that's the only player the Knicks should be interested in making a potential deal for. Kuminga is also an expiring contract and is expected to hit free agency in 2025, so there's reason for Golden State to entertain a deal like this.
Miami Heat
With rumors swirling about Jimmy Butler wanting out, this is the only reason why the Heat should be intrigued by a potential Randle trade.
If the Heat wanted to get ahead of the curve by ensuring that they get top value out of Butler, who has a player option for next season, they could consider a deal for Randle. That would give Miami a top-tier frontcourt with him and Bam Adebayo.
Butler reportedly is intrigued by the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent destination, so the Big Apple is potentially on his mind.
