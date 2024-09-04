All Knicks

Three Teams Could Trade for Knicks' Julius Randle

Julius Randle could be traded by the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / brad penner-usa today sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks don't want to trade Julius Randle, but they may not have a choice if they can't come to an agreement on a new contract extension for the three-time All-Star.

Randle, who turns 30 in November, is entering the final year of his contract and the Knicks cannot afford to let him walk in free agency this summer without getting some kind of value for him.

Here are three teams that the Knicks could talk to about Randle for a trade:

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs are Randle's hometown team and have been directly involved in several transactions with the Knicks over the years. Dallas is coming off a Finals trip, but they have continued to show a willingness to improve by signing Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson this summer.

If Dallas was willing to part ways with Daniel Gafford and/or P.J. Washington, who both shined with the Mavs as trade deadline acquisitions last year, it could get the conversation going.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors want to maximize the final few years they have with Stephen Curry, and adding Randle to the mix would certainly do that.

It may involve the Warriors saying goodbye to promising young forward Jonathan Kuminga, but that's the only player the Knicks should be interested in making a potential deal for. Kuminga is also an expiring contract and is expected to hit free agency in 2025, so there's reason for Golden State to entertain a deal like this.

Miami Heat

With rumors swirling about Jimmy Butler wanting out, this is the only reason why the Heat should be intrigued by a potential Randle trade.

If the Heat wanted to get ahead of the curve by ensuring that they get top value out of Butler, who has a player option for next season, they could consider a deal for Randle. That would give Miami a top-tier frontcourt with him and Bam Adebayo.

Butler reportedly is intrigued by the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent destination, so the Big Apple is potentially on his mind.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News