Three Teams Knicks Can Face in Playoffs
The New York Knicks are a month away from the end of the regular season, and things are beginning to look clearer in the playoff picture.
The Knicks have a significant cushion between themselves and the Boston Celtics for the No. 2 seed, and there is the same amount of distance between them and the No. 4 seed, which is a battle between three teams.
Here's a look at the three likeliest first-round opponents for the Knicks in the playoffs:
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks might be the biggest challenge for the Knicks in a potential seven-game series. The experience that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have is extremely valuable.
They were expected to play the Knicks in the second round of the playoffs last year, but an injury to Antetokounmpo knocked them out in the first round.
Perhaps this year can provide an opportunity to play out what was supposed to happen in the past.
Indiana Pacers
The Pacers knocked out the Knicks in last year's playoffs, and they will be keen to do so again if given the opportunity.
A big reason behind Indiana's win over New York in seven games had to do with the Knicks injuries unraveling throughout the course of the series.
However, if the Knicks are healthy, it could lead to a better chance of getting revenge on them this spring.
Detroit Pistons
The Pistons are an intriguing opponent because they haven't won a postseason game since George H.W. Bush was president.
However, the Pistons appear to be a big-time threat with Cade Cunningham leading the way and making a case to be an All-NBA member this season.
Add Cunningham in the mix with some veteran shooters and athletic wings and the Pistons could be looking to play spoiler in the playoffs.
