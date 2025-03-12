Knicks Hope to Catch Rhythm vs. Blazers
The New York Knicks hope to start a win streak tonight as they make their yearly trip to the Moda Center to visit the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Knicks may be without star point guard Jalen Brunson, who sprained his ankle last week against the Los Angeles Lakers, but New York proved that winning was possible without its captain in its last game against the Sacramento Kings.
The shorthanded Knicks were still capable of scoring 133 points to beat the Kings, a team that New York is better than on paper.
The same situation crawls in tonight as the Knicks are better than the Blazers on paper. However, there is a reason why the games are played.
The Blazers still have a puncher's chance to crack the Play-In Tournament, which would be a massive feat for the franchise considering it has only been two seasons since they traded Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Blazers currently sit five games behind the Dallas Mavericks, who have been injured and seemingly cursed since trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers on Feb. 1.
The Phoenix Suns also sit in between the Blazers and Mavs, and they have also looked extremely shaky in the second half of the season.
This means that the Blazers are coming in motivated to win, and it's up to the Knicks to play spoiler.
If the Knicks can play like they did against the Kings the other night, their chances of winning should be high, and they can get momentum ahead of their next big game where they travel to San Francisco to face Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green's Golden State Warriors in a rematch from losing to them last week at Madison Square Garden.
Tipoff for the game is set for 10 p.m. ET.
