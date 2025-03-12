OG Anunoby: Priceless For Knicks at Perfect Time
In a city of poorly-kept secrets, the worst may be the fact that the New York Knicks attempt to replace Jalen Brunson for (at least) two weeks will not be a full-on committee effort.
Yes, the Knicks have publicly professed that such an approach is the way to go in a situation like this but it's clear that not all substitutions are created equal.
The spotlight brightens on Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges considering the massive sacrifices made to obtain their services as Brunson complements. Miles McBride is an obvious topic in such a discussion considering he takes over Brunson's spot in the Knicks' starting five. Mitchell Robinson may well be fighting for his New York future as the Knicks study whether it was worth waiting 58 games to add him to the fold.
But one name makes the most sense and cents: OG Anunoby.
Upon his arrival from Ontario in December 2023, Anunoby put the "V" in MVP in the purest way possible: New York was 26-6 when he registered at least a minute between the latter half of the regular season and the ensuing postseason run. One can't put a price on such value but the Knicks did their best, awarding Anunoby with a $212.5 million contract extension over the offseason.
With the limited bit of case studies to work with, one would assume that last year's output would have the Knicks flirting with Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry's groups that won over 70 games. Instead, the modern Knicks have engaged in more humble settings, seemingly content with their current situation in third on the Eastern bracket as they seek another crack at contenders from Boston and Cleveland.
Mere Anunoby involvement isn't the ticket to victory it used to be and the Knicks' record against the league's elite suggests that the defensive reputation he established in Toronto has somewhat soured. But when Anunoby's on, he's on, and the Knicks are undoubtedly a better team.
Anunoby's best came in the Knicks' best, as he literally did a little bit of everything in a 133-104 conquering of the Sacramento Kings. He scored 24 points, dished out a career-best eight assists, pulled in seven rebounds and four steals, which helped contribute to a 26-8 advantage in metropolitan fastbreak points.
“I think he’s playing really well right now, especially in this part of the season,” lauded Towns, per Steve Popper of Newsday. “I’m super happy to see all the work that he puts in translating to success he’s finding right now on the court. Man, he’s special. I’ve been talking about him all year."
"He’s one of the most special two-way players in the NBA that the world has to offer in the game of basketball. As a brother I’m just happy to see the work that he puts in being recognized by the world and it’s translating into success for him and the team.”
Anunoby succeeding through convention means has fueled the Knicks as they seek to continue making statements amidst formidable challenges: less than two weeks ago, for example, Anunoby sank a game-winning three-pointer that muted Memphis in an interconference clash. This time around, Anunoby is making his impact felt in the more niche areas of the box score: New York is a perfect 23-0 when his net rating is no worse than plus-10.0.
True to form, Anunoby is relishing his new powers in the most on-brand way imaginable: eternal stoicism.
The one time Anunoby did let loose, he got himself into physical and social trouble. After turning a steal into a showstopping, timeout-calling dunk against the Kings, Anunoby appeared to sustain a slight ailment, one that he said yielded a slight nosebleed. That, however, was nothing to the bruise his ego took as he engaged in an attempted celebration.
The act, however, at least got Anunoby to crack a rare smile as the Knicks (41-23) got back into the win column, But any fan well-versed in Anunoby's game knew that wouldn't last, but they're more than likely perfectly fine with such a fate if his energy for people skills is instead invested in on-floor fuel.
"I try to make every game a complete game, but that was definitely one of the more complete games," Anunoby said in his postgame interview with Mike Breen and Jamal Crawford of MSG Network. "[It was] just [about] getting back on track, trying to get back in the game, try to play hard, doing things we know how to do."
Unlike Brunson, Anunoby likely won't be followed by "MVP" chants no matter how many arenas Knicks fans take over. But the initialed man is, ironically enough, as the best name to fulfill that role until metropolitan sanity is restored.
