Tom Thibodeau Explains Knicks Success With OG Anunoby

The New York Knicks have flipped a switch since OG Anunoby came aboard.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) shoots the ball as New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
It's been a year since OG Anunoby debuted for the New York Knicks, and the team has found a lot of success when he is on the floor. The Knicks have played 56 games with Anunoby over the past two seasons (not including playoffs), and the team is 43-13 when he is on the floor.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau explains why Anunoby is so valuable.

“When OG came in, he basically came in and he got a month and then he was out. So there were a lot of factors that went into it," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. “He obviously contributed a lot and made us different, but then we had Mitch [Mitchell Robinson] go out and Isaiah [Hartenstein] stepped in. So there were a lot of factors. Donte [DiVincenzo] stepped into a role. Josh [Hart] stepped into a role.

“So there were a lot of things that happened simultaneously," he continued.

Even though the Knicks can point to Anunoby as a major difference-maker on both ends of the floor, Thibodeau is divvying the credit for the team's success to other people.

“I would say it’s also a byproduct of those other guys, too. Them working together," Thibodeau said.

“It’s a lot of things, and I think that’s the biggest thing. Their willingness to sacrifice for each other for the betterment of the team is what makes them unique and good as a team. It’s important to recognize that.”

Anunoby has appeared to fit like a glove for the Knicks, and it is only going to get better as the team develops more chemistry amongst each other.

Anunoby and the Knicks will return to the court tonight as they take on the Utah Jazz at home. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Published
Jeremy Brener
