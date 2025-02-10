Tom Thibodeau Gives Latest Update on Injured Knicks
Slow and steady will win the medical race for the New York Knicks.
As the team attempts to course correct following a humbling loss to the Boston Celtics, they continue to guide injured contributors OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson back to the floor. As New York prepared for Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers—their penultimate showing before the NBA All-Star break — head coach Tom Thibodeau offered a cautiously optimistic up on each man's status.
"They both did parts of practice, so steady progress but still not ready," Thibodeau said of the ailing pair in video from SNY. "Mitch, obviously, is doing more and more each day but he needs more time."
It's the latest bit of good news to emerge from the Knicks' medical ledgers and the fact that Thibodeau didn't rule out Anunoby for Thursday's visit from Indiana (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT) is another hint that New York may have dodged a bullet when it comes to the non-contact ailment that he endured on Feb. 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He has missed the last three games with what the Knicks have diagnosed as a sprained foot.
Robinson, of course, continues to work his way back after missing this whole season to date with ankle issues. He's able to rehab in relative peace at this point now that the NBA trade deadline has passed, as he was said to be New York's most valuable asset up for grabs. Instead, he's set to embark on a seventh tour of Manhattan, keeping his title of longest-tenured Knick.
The Knicks (34-18) could've certainly used the defensive talents of both Anunoby and Robinson on Saturday night, which saw them drop a 131-104 decision to the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum scored 40 points for the visitors en route to their sixth victory in the last seven tries against the Knicks. The outlier came in April with Anunoby on the floor, as the Knicks won 118-109 with Celtic starters playing despite having the top seed in the Eastern Conference locked up.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!