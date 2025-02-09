Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Shares Hilarious Super Bowl Pick
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau just hopes both teams—as well as his own—have fun.
Thibodeau dropped his often standard stoic demeanor when he briefly stepped away from game-planning for the Boston Celtics' visit to make a prediction for Super Bowl LIX. Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox) will wrap up the 2024-25 NFL season at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Asked for his prediction on Friday, Thibodeau revealed that he plans to root for a humorous rift in the New York locker room.
"Who's Josh Hart rooting for? I'm opposite," Thibodeau said on Friday in video from SNY. "But then I'd be agreeing with Jalen [Brunson], so I'll go opposite of him. I'm neutral!"
Brunson will no doubt be rooting for the Eagles, as the Knicks point guard/captain has hardly hid his love of one of the New York Giants' biggest rivals. The Eagles handily defeated the Washington Commanders, Hart's squad of choice, in the NFC Championship Game two weeks ago to punch their ticket to the Big Easy.
Brunson is joined in that endeavor by Karl-Anthony Towns, who took to X to lobby Thibodeau over to their green side.
"What about picking my team, Thibs," Towns asked, capping his post off with a thinking emoji.
Philadelphia certainly faces a tall task on Sunday, as they'll face a Kansas City group looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. The first was earned against the Eagles in the game's 57th edition two years prior.
"I think it's a great accomplishment," Thibodeau said of the potential red landmark. "It's tough to win one."
Despite Saturday's one-sided loss to Boston, the Knicks (34-18) are able to enjoy the festivities in relative peace, as they're off until Tuesday when they face the Indiana Pacers on the road (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!