Knicks Could Fix Depth Issue With Former Lakers Center
The New York Knicks are nearing full strength as we near the All-Star break, with backup center Mitchell Robinson expected to return from injury soon. All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has been one of the best bigs in the NBA, but aside from him, New York hasn't had many options at the center position with Robinson out and Jericho Sims (now traded) having been relatively unproductive.
One option could emerge as the Knicks look to add depth before the playoffs. In need of rebounding, defense, and a little more shot creation, New York could look to free agency with the trade deadline now passed.
The Los Angeles Lakers recently waived center Christian Wood after signing former Sacramento Kings center Alex Len in free agency. The stretch of moves comes after the Lakers' original deal to move Dalton Knecht for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams was rescinded after a failed physical.
Wood's NBA peak came in 2021 with the Houston Rockets, as he averaged 21 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks that season. Since then, he's been on a steady decline, having reduced roles with the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks over the last few seasons.
Less than two years ago, however, Wood finished ninth in Sixth Man of the Year voting, averaging 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks with the Mavericks. At 29 years old, there's still hope that he can be productive in the right situation, which is where the Knicks could come in.
Wood can stretch the floor as the four or five, but can also defend and grab boards if needed. With Robinson returning, the Knicks' top priority will be having weapons when the starters aren't in. While guards Cameron Payne and Miles McBride have been solid options off the bench, New York lacks in production regarding the forward and center department.
The Knicks don't need Wood to come in and produce at the same level he did just a few years ago. All that's needed is another body that can rebound and defend while also having slight offensive versatility on the other end.
Having a career three-point percentage of 37.2%, the Knicks could use Wood as a catch-and-shoot option at the very least. Either way, he could do more help than harm in New York.
