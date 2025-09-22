Trade Idea Brings Kawhi Leonard to Knicks
The New York Knicks are unafraid at making a splash if it will help them get closer to a championship.
That's part of the reason why Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar suggests a trade that would bring Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to the Knicks for OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson and a 2031 first-round pick.
"Kawhi’s presence elevates New York from a talented playoff team into a legitimate Finals contender, giving them the star power necessary to compete with any Eastern powerhouse. Kawhi’s two-way dominance (when healthy) is precisely what the Knicks have lacked in previous postseason runs," Bitar wrote.
"Defensively, he can guard multiple positions and anchor crucial late-game situations, while offensively, his ability to create his own shot and stretch the floor complements Brunson and Towns seamlessly. With Haliburton and Tatum out of the East for the foreseeable future, Leonard could carry New York through critical matchups that previously exposed the team in crunch time."
"Beyond the numbers, Kawhi brings a championship mentality and playoff experience that the Knicks desperately need. Last season’s ECF run showed the team’s potential, but Kawhi’s addition injects a proven winner’s DNA into the locker room."
A trade like this would completely change the landscape of the NBA. Leonard's contract scandal with the Clippers is putting a dark cloud over the organization, so moving on from him could be wise for Los Angeles.
Leonard has two years left on his contract, where he's expected to make just over $100 million. He's 34 years old, so he's approaching what could be the final two years of his career where he is considered a superstar.
Leonard could come to the Knicks, where he won't be expected to carry the load. He can rely on Jalen Brunson to lead the offense while he picks up the best offensive player on the other team on the defensive end.
This trade could be what gets the Knicks across the finish line in the NBA Finals, so they should look into Leonard's availability just in case the Clippers would be open to make a deal.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!