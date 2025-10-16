Two Knicks Starters Dealing with Injuries Before Preseason Finale
The New York Knicks' painful preseason is about to come to an end.
New York is ailing going into its preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets: already dealing with the missing Josh Hart, SNY insider Ian Begley reported that OG Anunoby "tweaked his ankle" and did not practice while Karl-Anthony Towns was "limited to individual work" due to a quad. James Edwards III of The Athletic labeled the duo day-to-day.
Time will tell if the late injuries affect not only the Knicks' season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which is less than a week away, but also the preseason finale at Madison Square Garden.
After resting most of their primary men in the previously contest, a 120-103 defeat to the Washington Wizards that opened this week, head coach Mike Brown and the Knicks appeared to be treating the closer against the Hornets as a de facto dress rehearsal for next week's opener. Medical interruptions, however, might derail that plan before it gets off the ground.
"We'd like to play our guys as close to normal rotation (and minutes per game) as possible," Brown said, per Begley. "But, again, I'm not sure who's going to play tomorrow."
Last year's Knicks had mostly good luck on the injury front en route to the Eastern Conference Finals, as nine different men were able to appear in at least 50 games. It was a stark contrast to the year prior, which saw a postseason trip derailed by several high-profile ailments.
Last year's good medical fortune hasn't carried over so far: Hart was injured during the team's exhibition opener against Philadelphia in Abu Dhabi, as he endured a back ailment while going after a rebound. Second-year draft pick Ariel Hukporti was said to be line for the start against the Wizards but was held out due to an illness.
The Knicks (3-1) are also being careful with Towns' fellow center Mitchell Robinson, who is on a load management program of sorts after missing a good bit of last year with ankle issues. Keeping Robinson healthy may be more vital than ever this time around, as the Knicks have featured both him and Towns in the starting five during the preseason, going with a two-big man setup after Hart was a staple last year.
Hart, Hukporti, Robinson, Towns, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Landry Shamet were all held out of the aforementioned Wizards visit.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!