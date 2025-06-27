UCONN’s Dan Hurley Addresses Knicks Rumors
Well-known for his fast-paced work with the Connecticut Huskies' men's basketball team, even Dan Hurley can't outrun questions and rumors about the New York Knicks' head coaching search.
"Can I just take my pictures and drive back?” Hurley jokingly asked questioners querying about the Knicks job when he descended upon New York City for Wednesday's NBA Draft activities, per Joe Arruda of the Hartford Courant.
Hurley was on hand to support Storrs pupil Liam McNeeley, the penultimate pick of Wednesday's opening round who is heading to the Charlotte Hornets. With the Knicks' active vacancy in the head coach's role — the only blank space left in the Association with the draft in full swing — still standing, questions about the job were likely inevitable.
A two-time national champion, Hurley's name was attached to the Knicks' job by gossipers almost immediately after Tom Thibodeau was removed from the role. Previously a candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers' job eventually earned by JJ Redick, Hurley never saw — and apparently never sees — himself patrolling an Association sideline.
"That’s not even something I thought about (or) considered,” Hurley said, per Arruda. “I’m a college coach.”
UConn's disappointing follow-up to consecutive national titles, ending with a second-round loss to eventual NCAA Tournament winner Florida, only had Hurley more focused on his continuing collegiate affairs. This offseason was anything but for the Huskies, who landed touted transfer portal prospects Silas Demary Jr. (Georgia) and Malachi Smith (Dayton) while retaining captain Alex Karaban, who opted not to join McNeeley in the draft.
"As soon as this year was over, your total mindset was like, try to regroup mentally because this year was a lot," Hurley said in Arruda's report. "Then get locked in on putting together a championship roster and play this season the way that we should have played this past year.”
Despite his denial, Hurley still has big games at Madison Square Garden on the horizon: UConn's biggest threat to another Big East title is undoubtedly defending champion St. John's, which is led by former Knicks head coach Rick Pitino.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!