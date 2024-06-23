Wizards Linked to Knicks in Trade Rumor
The New York Knicks are kicking the tires on potential Mitchell Robinson trades, and a landing spot for him has now been identified.
According to SNY insider Ian Begley, the Washington Wizards have spoken with the Knicks about a potential Robinson trade.
"So the fact that Mitchell Robinson’s name has come up in some of the Knicks’ trade conversations with opposing teams isn’t all that surprising (The Wizards are among the teams whose talks with the Knicks have included dialogue on Robinson. I’m sure several other teams have talked to New York about Robinson, their 26-year-old starting center). If the Knicks decide to move Robinson this offseason, it would be surprising if they executed a trade before or during the NBA Draft," Begley wrote.
Robinson, 26, is on the trade block because the Knicks are looking to sign Isaiah Hartenstein to a four-year deal worth around $72.5 million. Paying the pair of them big contracts doesn't make sense for the Knicks, and New York is higher on Hartenstein after his breakout season filling in for Robinson while he was injured.
Robinson is the longest-tenured member of the Knicks and has two years left on his contract. He could be of interest to a team like the Wizards in need of some frontcourt help after trading away Daniel Gafford in February to the Dallas Mavericks.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!