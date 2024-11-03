WATCH: Knicks Take In Oregon vs. Michigan
Fresh off a dominant victory over the Detroit Pistons, the New York Knicks lingered an extra day in Michigan to pick up some potential championship inspiration.
Not due back in action until Monday, the Knicks were part of the thousands that took in the University of Michigan's anticipated football clash with the University of Oregon in Ann Arbor on Saturday. It's no doubt a nice pick-me-up and reward for the Knicks (3-2) who dominated Detroit by a 128-98 final on Friday.
Brice Marich, CBS Sports' Michigan insider, captured video of the Knicks' entrance into Michigan Stadium, which appears to have gotten the whole team involved. New York is at the halfway mark of a four-game road trip that began in Miami on Wendesday.
Saturday's game between Michigan and Oregon is the first between the two powerhouses as Big Ten conference rivals. Behind two touchdowns for Heisman Trophy contender Dillon Gabriel, the top-ranked Ducks jumped out to a 28-10 advantage over the Wolverines, who took home the most recent College Football Playoff crown in January.
Like the Knicks' blowout win over the local Pistons, Oregon used a blistering start to its advantage, outgaining the Wolverines 310-110 en route to a three-score advantage. Point guard Jalen Brunson, scorer of 36 points in Friday's win, offered his praise for Oregon receiver Evan Stewart, whose one-handed touchdown was negated by a penalty, on X.
Miles McBride, on the other hand, probably wasn't as welcomed into Ann Arbor, as he wore a hat bearing the hated emblem of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan's biggest rivals. McBride, however, did offer a shoutout the fellow Cincinnati native and Michigan freshman running back Jordan Marshall on his Instagram story (h/t New York Basketball on X). McBride, a West Virginia alum, was likely pleased with the afternoon's earlier developments, which saw No. 4 Ohio State earn a major victory at third-ranked Penn State.
The Knicks will continue their own championship trek come Monday when the road trip continues in Houston (8:45 p.m. ET, MSG).
