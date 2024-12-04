Watch Party: Knicks Star Earns History, NBA Cup Dream
As time ticked away from the New York Knicks' win over the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden, Josh Hart had a different clock on his mind rather than the one on "GardenVision."
Whereas Knicks captain Jalen Brunson has sought to dedicate the NBA Cup's six-figure prize to the team's reserves and two-way men, time is literally a flat circle for Hart: the wise-cracking New Yorker previously disclosed that he'd love to prevail in the in-season competition's knockout round so he could get a "damn watch" (h/t Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News) and he inched one step closer to that goal thanks to a 121-106 shellacking of Orlando.
As time expired to officially herald the Knicks' clinch of East Group A in NBA Cup pool play, New York's primary men began pointing at their wrists in reference to Hart's wishlist. The incoming timepiece was on Hart's mind as he spoke in the aftermath, much to the chagrin of Brunson, who interrupted his teammate's postgame comments to jokingly call him an expletive.
"I might get a new watch," Hart declared on MSG Network's postgame show (h/t New York Basketball on X). "I don't really care about the young guys getting money. I just care about me, what I'm going to spend."
Tongue-in-cheek greed was more than acceptable in the Knicks' locker room after what likely stands as the team's loudest victory this season. New York's eighth victory in the last ten games comes against a Magic group considered one of the league's best, if not the best, defensive units. The Knicks (13-8, 4-0) led by as much as 37 before head coach Tom Thibodeau showed mercy, allowing the Paolo Banchero-less Magic to save face and clinch the East's wild card spot in the NBA Cup's knockout stage.
Anyone doubting Hart's humor could simply look at his box score from Tuesday's win, as he dished out a game-best 10 assists in the one-sided triumph. The helpers were part of a historic effort for Hart: with his scoring passes uniting with 13 rebounds and 11 points, Hart earned the eighth triple-double of his Knicks career, tying him with former teammate Julius Randle for fourth-most in Knicks history.
It was part of a night that head coach Tom Thibodeau labeled "unselfish," the theme further displayed through 30 New York assists.
“I thought we made great reads," Thibodeau said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "When we got into the paint, just making the extra pass, creating the right space, and then cutting which got us going downhill ... everyone finds rhythm and you’re finding good shots. You’re creating good shots for each other and that’s everyone working together.”
Everyone, that is, except Hart, who continued to add to his shopping list.
“I’ve been wanting a new car," Hart said in another Bondy report. "That’s found money so I’ll do something foolish with it.”
He's able to get an early head start: all NBA Cup quarterfinal participants get a bonus of over $51,000, with the prizes multiplying until the champions get $515,000 each. There's no doubt where the first payday is heading, however, as Hart responded to an X reminder of the quarterfinal sum with watch emojis.
Seeded second on the Eastern knockout bracket, the Knicks will face the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Dec. 11. In the meantime, the Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night at home (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
