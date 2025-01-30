Westchester Knicks Center Makes Up Next Game
Technically speaking, Karl-Anthony Towns won't be the only New York Knicks center making his way to the Bay Area for NBA All-Star Weekend.
The NBA G League announced on Wednesday that Moses Brown, currently repping the Knicks' G League affiliate in Westchester, was among the 18 reserve men chosen to partake in the upcoming "Up Next Game."
The showcase will be staged at Moscone Center in San Francisco on Feb. 16
(3:30 p.m. ET, Tubi/NBA App), hours before Towns and Jalen Brunson partake in the NBA's main event.
Brown, a 25-year-old New York City native, is averaging a 16.1-point, 14.0-rebound double-double in 24 appearances for Westchester, which captured its second consecutive in-season title last month. Of note, the Archbishop Molloy alum became the first player in Westchester history to post a 30-point, 20-rebound evening on Monday, doing so in a 126-105 win over the Iowa Wolves.
Entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2019, Brown has 159 games of NBA service to his name, including nine with the Indiana Pacers earlier this season. He has also taken the floor for Portland, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Brooklyn.
Similar to the newly-established formula for the NBA All-Star Game, the G League's equivalent is set to go to a four-team draft and tournament format with "influencer" general managers set to pick teams. The format was employed last season for the prior contest in Indianapolis.
Ten men were originally chosen as starters via a fan vote, with that list featuring known collegiate stars like Jahlil Okafor (Indiana), Adama Sanogo (Windy City), and Armando Bacot (Memphis). The last game's MVP, Trevelin Queen (Osceola), will likewise return.
Brown will be back on action on Thursday when Westchester faces off against Orlando's affiliate Osceola in Kissimmee (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
