Which Recent Knicks Trade Ranks Highest?
The New York Knicks are a savvy team when it comes to the trade market. Apart from Jalen Brunson, each member of the starting five was acquired in a trade between 2023-24.
Here's a look at the four trades that shaped the Knicks ranked from worst to best:
Karl-Anthony Towns for Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle, a first-round pick
All of these trades are great and each of them are part of why the Knicks are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but one has to be No. 4 and Towns takes the spot.
Towns cost two key role players from the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he did prove himself in his first season with the Knicks, helping them reach the Eastern Conference Finals.
While Towns being acquired was important, there is an argument that the Knicks make the Eastern Conference Finals with DiVincenzo and Randle anyway, which is why this trade takes the No. 4 spot.
Mikal Bridges and Keita Bates-Diop for Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, Mamadi Diakite, five future first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, and a second-round pick
Bridges came up with big plays for the Knicks both in the regular season and playoffs, but he comes in at No. 3 sheerly because of the price. Five first-round picks is a lot, but the Knicks were willing to pay it to bring Bridges over to Manhattan.
This trade could end up at No. 1 if Bridges helps the Knicks win a championship, but for now, the deal is at No. 3.
Josh Hart for Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailuk, Cam Reddish, draft considerations
Hart is perhaps the "weakest" player on this list in terms of contributions, but that is because he is accepting of his "dirty work" role within the team. The Knicks have grown every season with Hart on the roster and that continues even if he comes off the bench.
Add in the fact that neither Arcidiacono nor Reddish are even in the NBA anymore while Mykhailuk is a flailing role player for the Utah Jazz and the Knicks spent their assets very wisely. The Knicks really turned lemons into lemonade in this deal.
OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, a second-round pick
Anunoby is someone who could be a star on most teams, but he accepts his No. 3 role with the Knicks because he is willing to sacrifice for another championship.
The former NBA champion was acquired without having to give up a first-round pick and he continues to be the Knicks best defender, playing a role necessary for a title contender.
Without the Anunoby trade, the Knicks wouldn't be lost, but they would be much further away from competing for a championship.
