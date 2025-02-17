Analyst: Knicks Have Legitimate Title Shot
The New York Knicks have two months left in the regular season before what they hope will be a long and fruitful postseason run.
The Knicks have made it to the second round in back-to-back playoffs, but they have been unable to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, a stage the organization hasn't been on since 2000.
However, Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes that the Knicks are a "legitimate threat" to make some noise in the Eastern Conference while challenging the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics at the top of the standings.
"The Knicks have twice as many wins as losses, play in the league's marquee market and still sort of feel like a sleeping giant. How is that possible? We'll explain," Buckley writes.
"This team is an offensive juggernaut. Only the Cavaliers have been more efficient on the game's glamour end. New York is net-shredding in ways you'd expect from a team with bucket-getters like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
"What most wouldn't expect from a Tom Thibodeau-coached team, though, is its 18th-ranking in defensive efficiency. That's not a good number, obviously, but it feels infinitely improvable given Thibodeau's coaching acumen, the defensive abilities of the OG Anunoby-Mikal Bridges wing tandem and the impending return of bouncy rim protector Mitchell Robinson. That combination could easily make this club a defensive force come playoff time, and that's a scary thought considering all the damage this offense is doing."
The Knicks are far from perfect, but they do have a lot to like about them in terms of being a contender. They may fall short, but the pieces are in place to establish the Knicks as a top team in the Eastern Conference for a long time.
The Knicks are back in action on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
